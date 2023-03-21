A Buffalo, New York man died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County on Saturday, March 18.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash, near milepost 210, at around 3:05 p.m., according to an agency news release.

Police discovered Branden Hamilton, 50, was driving a 2022 Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer when he left the roadway and hit the guardrail and bridge cement barrier on the southbound freeway.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, according to OSP, but investigators believe Hamilton may have suffered a medical event prior to the collision.

The freeway was closed for around six hours. The Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted.