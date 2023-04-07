A three-vehicle accident blocked traffic for those headed southbound along Interstate 5, Friday, April 7.

At about 11:43 a.m., a pickup truck hydroplaned and crashed into the guardrail and rolled, causing two other vehicles to crash, according to Oregon state Trooper Loren Linhart.

No one was injured, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Linhart said.

Two of the three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash involved a pick-up truck from Willamette Waterscapes Inc., a Salem company, a small box truck and a Toyota SUV.

About 50 feet of guardrail near the exit 234A for Linn County Expo Center was struck and damaged.

The accident bordered the Super 8 hotel in Albany, and could be seen from the parking lot.

At the scene, Oregon Department of Transportation staff gathered stray tools and tubing that fell during the crash.

“The rain has been a problem; cars have been hydroplaning,” Linhart said. The area has been common for rear-end crashes, he added.

