An estimated 13,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed into Waverly Lake Tuesday afternoon, April 4, caused by the construction of a project designed to make such events less frequent in the future.

Debris from sewer piping construction on the Cox Creek Interceptor — a multimillion-dollar, multiphase project to increase sewer system capacity east of Interstate 5, according to a city website — blocked a sewer line, prompting the spill, according to a city of Albany news release.

The city immediately dispatched public works crews to clear the blockage, and flow in the sewer was restored about an hour later, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The city has posted signs near Waverly Lake and by Cox Creek at Simpson Park, warning the public about potentially hazardous contact with the water. Crews will continue to monitor the water quality at the lake and downstream in Cox Creek, the news release said.

Higher levels of bacteria generally associated with overflows should “diminish quickly,” according to the city.

For now, the public should avoid contact with water in Waverly Lake until warnings signs are removed. The lake is known for paddle boat and kayak rentals.

The city is taking additional steps to avoid further overflows in the construction area of the Cox Creek Interceptor project, the news release said. When the project is complete, it should help to prevent overflows like Tuesday’s as crews replace existing and undersized sewer line.

Department of Environmental Quality public affairs specialist Dylan Darling said the city reported the overflow to the state agency.

Anyone who sees an overflowing manhole or needs to report a spill should contact the public works department at 541-917-7600.