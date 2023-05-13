A Lacomb area home is destroyed but no one was injured after a manufactured residence burned Friday afternoon, May 12, east of Lebanon.

Someone reported a fire at about 2:42 p.m. where a residence was burning at 33611 Ford Mill Road. Firefighters found flames and a single-section manufactured house collapsed into itself at the property about 13 miles from Lebanon.

Responders fully extinguished the fire after about 30 minutes, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release. No one was inside the residence.

But the home’s structure was destroyed.

Lebanon Fire District sent 10 fire and rescue trucks with 23 firefighters.

The district did not state how the fire started but in its news release recommended watching outdoor fires and keeping water on hand to prevent flames from spreading to structures.

“Lebanon Fire would like to remind everyone to provide plenty of distance from structures when having outdoor fires or when backyard burning,” the release states.