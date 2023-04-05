The Linn County Sheriff's Office snowmobile team assisted with a Marion County search and rescue mission Sunday, April 2, according to a Marion County Sheriff's Office news release.
Volunteers from LCSO responded with Marion County Search and Rescue crew members to the Breitenbush area Sunday night after reports that a pair of snowmobilers had not returned from their ride.
The team found the snowmobilers uninjured in several feet of snow and reunited them with their family.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office offered the following snowmobile safety tips:
- Take a snowmobile safety course
- Follow the service schedule
- Have a helmet. Find one that meets the U.S. Department of Transportations standards and fits you properly.
- Dress the part.
- Watch the weather
- Take your smartphone
- Stick to the speed limit
- Keep your lights on
- Scout your route
- Avoid riding on frozen lakes and rivers
- Don't drink and ride
- Watch your speed
- Ride with others
- Alert others as to where you are going
- Insure your snowmobile