The Linn County Sheriff's Office snowmobile team assisted with a Marion County search and rescue mission Sunday, April 2, according to a Marion County Sheriff's Office news release.

Volunteers from LCSO responded with Marion County Search and Rescue crew members to the Breitenbush area Sunday night after reports that a pair of snowmobilers had not returned from their ride.

The team found the snowmobilers uninjured in several feet of snow and reunited them with their family.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office offered the following snowmobile safety tips:

Take a snowmobile safety course

Follow the service schedule

Have a helmet. Find one that meets the U.S. Department of Transportations standards and fits you properly.

Dress the part.

Watch the weather

Take your smartphone

Stick to the speed limit

Keep your lights on

Scout your route

Avoid riding on frozen lakes and rivers

Don't drink and ride

Watch your speed

Ride with others

Alert others as to where you are going

Insure your snowmobile