A 58-year-old man drowned in the Calapooia River Tuesday, May 16 after falling in while walking his dogs.

According to a Sweet Home Fire District news release, the call came in at around 3:22 p.m., when the man’s wife reported he had fallen into the river and floated around a bend.

Sweet Home fire personnel responded and gained access to the river while other emergency responders searched the area.

Initial responding crews located the man face down and unresponsive in the water, according to the news release. Emergency personnel extricated the man from the river and attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of intoxicants being a factor in the accident, SHFD said.

“The Sweet Home Fire District would like to remind people that our local waters are still very cold and there is still a large seasonal flow in our rivers and streams,” the news release said. “Please use caution around all water ways, lakes and rivers.”