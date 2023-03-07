A Lebanon resident narrowly escaped a RV fire Monday morning, March 6 on Highway 20 near Reeves Parkway.

The single occupant of the motorhome awoke to his vehicle on fire, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release. He tried to put the fire out and attempted to find his dog before escaping.

The motorhome was fully involved when the incident commander arrived, Lebanon Fire District said. Firefighters began trying to extinguish the blaze, which had spread to a different vehicle and detached garage.

Medics transported the occupant of the motorhome to a local hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, the news release said. The dog was immediately found, but later, firefighters located the pet.

Flames were under control within 20 minutes and crews remained on scene for more than an hour after to mop up hot spots and begin investigating. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Lebanon Fire District.

During the fire, Highway 20 was closed in all directions and detoured around the scene. The agency responded with one truck company, one engine, three ALS medic units, one heavy rescue, a rehab unit for firefighters and three staff officer vehicles.

The Lebanon Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

In the news release, LFD urged community members to remember to properly use space heaters and to have working smoke detectors, even in RVs.