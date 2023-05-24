A Lebanon man is dead after he reportedly crashed a tanker truck near Lyons, causing a fire.

At around 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a report of a potentially fully engulfed fuel truck in the 4600 block of Lyons Mill City Drive.

According to an agency Facebook post, investigation revealed Lebanon resident Steven Froemke, 63, was traveling east on Lyons Mill City Drive when he failed to negotiate a corner, drove off the road and crashed a 2000 Kenworth Carson oil tanker truck into a tree, causing it to catch fire. Froemke was found dead in the vehicle.

Several hundreds of gallons of fuel, including regular grade, supreme and diesel spilt, according to LCSO. The fuel burned for hours, and the fire eventually spread to trees and vegetation as well as two nearby abandoned residences.

Multiple fire departments responded, and hazmat crews worked to contain the fuel and prevent further spread of the fire.

The Facebook post said there is no indication that the water supply in the area is contaminated, and multiple agencies will remain on scene throughout the investigation.

At this time, there is no indication Froemke was impaired, and the cause of the crash is unknown, LCSO said.

The roadway was closed for several hours, and reopened at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The roadway may experience temporary, periodic closures Wednesday.

The Lyons Fire Department, Mill City Fire Department, Gates Fire Department, Stayton Fire Department, Sublimity Fire Department, Scio Fire Department, Idahna-Detroit Fire Department, Oregon State Fire Marshals Hazmat, Chemeketa Fire Program, Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office, Linn County Road Department, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Power all assisted.