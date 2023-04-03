A Lebanon man died in a car crash on Highway 99E in Lane County on Friday, March 31.

Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 32 at around 8:30 a.m., an agency news release said.

Through investigation, police discovered 53-year-old Kenneth Clair Tish of Yoncalla was driving a white GMC Sierra southbound when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and struck a northbound blue Jeep Cherokee driven by 40-year-old Lebanon resident Nicholas Aaron Tyree.

Medics transported Tish to Riverbend Hospital and pronounced Tyree dead on scene.

The highway was closed for around 4 1/2 hours, according to OSP, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.