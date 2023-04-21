A house fire in Lebanon on Thursday, April 20 has displaced the home’s occupants.

Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District responded to the structure fire in the 300 block of Cascade Drive on Thursday evening, according to an agency news release. When the first ladder truck arrived, crews reported heavy smoke coming from the front door and out of the eaves.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single bedroom, according to LFD, and brought the flames under control. Crews checked the attic for extension and searched to ensure all occupants were out of the house.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Although the fire was contained to one bedroom, the occupants are now displaced due to the amount of smoke damage in the building, the news release said.

No occupants, firefighters or pets were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.