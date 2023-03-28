Lebanon firefighters were just minutes from going home Tuesday morning, March 28, when they were summoned to yet another burning structure, this time near the city’s downtown.

They found smoke and flame pouring from a house and garage as they rolled up to the residence at 390 W. Maple St., an about 670-square-foot building from 1941 and a yard behind a picket fence filled with residents’ possessions.

It was 6:38 a.m., 22 minutes from shift change, the second burn of the night — and the fourth fire battled by Lebanon Fire District in 48 hours.

“We’re seeing more fires,” said Ken Savage, a battalion chief at the district.

Fire officials couldn’t immediately explain why the department’s calls for service appear to be above the number for the same time in 2022. But Lebanon crews have responded to 36 fires since Jan. 1, double the number of calls in 2022.

Generally, calls for service have increased as the city’s population swells toward 20,000 people.

Savage said some of the fires can be attributed to recreational vehicles and residences where people appear to stay on a not-permanent basis.

“They’re not fire-safe,” Savage said.

Savage wasn’t able to say how the number of fires apparently caused by people staying in ad-hoc shelter compares to businesses or homes where residents rent or own the property.

“I can’t really put my finger on it. Some are truly accidental. Some are electrical,” Savage said.

Fire crews on Sunday had to get across a property scattered with cars and recreational vehicles to fight a burn in a pole barn. The district had responded to a fire at the same address in early March and, he said, Savage believes firefighters in Lebanon have been to the location at least two other times.

That same day, firefighters knocked down flames where fire had fully engulfed a recreational vehicle in a remote part of the fire district. Lebanon Fire District covers emergency fire calls over a 134-mile swath of central western Linn County.

Savage said he couldn’t attribute the fires to recent cold weather.

And, he said, calls for fire service in previous winters don’t usually overlap like the four fires covered in two shifts between Sunday and Tuesday.

“Not typically,” Savage said.

The crews responding to the Tuesday morning fire had spent the night fighting a fire in Sweet Home, called up by that agency as part of a mutual aid agreement.

Departments typically make such arrangements to boost their ability to respond to fires that outpace the number of firefighters or firetrucks available to extinguish flames.

Lebanon volunteer firefighters, who make up about 60% of the district’s more than 100 staffing complement, covered Lebanon while the district responded to Sweet Home. And Albany Fire Department sent a firetruck and ambulance to help augment the district.

“They’re just in the same boat as everybody else. We all have limited resources,” Savage said.