An apartment fire has temporarily displaced a Lebanon family.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire in the Sandridge Court Apartments Monday night, May 29, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release. Initial reports indicated a dryer may have been on fire in a single apartment on the first floor.

The agency responded with 19 fire personnel on three engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue vehicle, one pumper-tender, one medic unit and one rehabilitation unit.

Upon arriving on scene, crews saw smoke coming from an exhaust vent and smoke inside the apartment, the news release said. Firefighters found the fire in the bathroom and extinguished it, while other personnel evacuated nearby residents from the three-story complex.

No injuries were reported, according to LFD. One family has temporarily been displaced due to minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.