An injured logger was transported by a Life Flight helicopter from an area outside of Sweet Home on Tuesday, May 23.

At around 11:34 a.m. the Sweet Home Fire District received a report of an injured logger, an agency news release said. Dispatch provided GPS coordinates for the logger, but the exact location and route to get there were unclear.

An ambulance and rescue unit started heading toward the Upper Calapooia road system, which seemed the most likely route to get to the logger, according to the news release. Meanwhile, one chief officer headed up the Wiley Creek side.

The Sweet Home office of the Oregon Department of Forestry heard the call and left to assist the chief officer on the Wiley Creek side. According to the news release, the chief officer found the logger and notified a Life Flight helicopter, which was coming from Redmond.

The helicopter landed in a wide spot on a logging road near the landing, and the logging crew helped load the injured logger into the aircraft.