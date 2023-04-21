A Hubbard man died in a one-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road east of Millersburg on Thursday afternoon, April 20.

The Jefferson Fire District along with multiple law enforcement personnel responded to reports of an injury crash at around 1:37 p.m. Thursday, According to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Through investigation, deputies learned Albany resident Nicole Carey, 36, was driving a 2016 A7 Audi on Scravel Hill Road near Cricket Lane when she left the roadway and hit a tree.

Witnesses told police the Audi was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing a vehicle when it left the roadway, according to the news release.

First-responders found passenger Dallas Welsh, 42, of Hubbard was unresponsive, LCSO said. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but Welsh was pronounced deceased on scene.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Medics transported Carey to Albany General Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office, but speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The Jefferson Fire District, Salem Police Department, Oregon State Police, Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Linn County Road Department all assisted LCSO.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Kyle Connelly at 541-967-3950.