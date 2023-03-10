Four families were displaced in an Albany apartment fire, Wednesday March 8.

A residential fire broke out at Willow Glen Apartment complex, 2467 Queen Ave. SE, requiring the evacuation of all eight apartments in the two-story building.

Albany Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 4:39 p.m. to a scene of significant smoke and fire showing from one building, according to an agency news release.

Approximately 30 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Crews from Lebanon Fire District and Scio Rural Fire District responded when a second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Albany police officers shut down Queen Avenue, and firefighters worked to extinguish heavy fire on the "south/east side" of the structure, the news release said.

Both floors of the complex were affected, but the fire was curtailed from reaching the attic space, saving four of the apartments on the north side of the building, according to AFD.

The fire was brought under control after 11 minutes and fully extinguished after 70 minutes.

The origin of the fire was the exterior deck, but the cause of the fire could not be determined because structural instability hindered the investigation, according to the news release.

All residents had renters’ insurance and the Albany Firefighters Community Assistance fund was able to assist one displaced resident with housing for two nights and financially support another family who escaped without shoes, jackets or proper winter clothing.