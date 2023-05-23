A second alarm structure fire west of Lebanon destroyed a barn Monday evening, May 22.

The Lebanon Fire District responded to a report of the fire at around 4:43 p.m. On the way to the scene, the incident commander could see a large plume of smoke, according to an agency news release and they called for a second alarm and additional water tenders.

Once at the scene, the incident commander reported the barn was fully involved with four large fuel tanks as exposures, according to LFD. The owner of the barn and neighboring farmers assisted by spraying water on the fuel tanks to keep them cool.

Brownsville Fire, Tangent Fire, Halsey-Shedd Fire and Harrisburg Fire all assisted with extra water tenders while Albany Fire and Sweet Home Fire covered the city of Lebanon during the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.