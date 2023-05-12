A residence is razed but no one injured after a fire claimed a metal-roofed structure Thursday evening, May 11 on a mountainous ridge overlooking Sweet Home.

Firefighters said a man may have been smoking in a makeshift structure when the residence caught fire.

The man, they said, left the structure to ask family for help on their property where he was living at 28275 Ridgeway Road, according to Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District.

"At that point, the structure was pretty well involved, so they ended up calling 911," said Mike Severns, a firefighter-paramedic with the agency.

Severns said fire spread from the structure to grass and was approaching blackberry brambles when firefighters arrived.

"The grass was still pretty green, so pretty slow-moving," he said.

Severns said an about 200-square-foot, metal-roofed structure stood at the back of the property, down an about 1,000-foot driveway on a steep hill called Marks Ridge.

The district sent an ambulance, a water tender and three firetrucks, including a couple of trucks built for fighting wildland fires. Severns estimated firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Severns said the sole occupant of the structure was unhurt. The makeshift residence was a complete loss.

Firefighters were at the property for about five hours putting out spot fires in the structure that Severns called well-reinforced.

"We were chasing smoke at that point, making sure everything was out," Severns said.