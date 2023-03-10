The body found in late February in a field on a dead-end street in Jefferson has been identified as that of a 53-year-old woman.

A Feb. 21 tip led detectives and the county medical examiner's office to a body in a field off of 10th Street, according to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office news release. The street ends against a grass seed and hazelnut field.

The body was identified as that of Cecilia Green, according to a Friday, March 10 update. Deputies did not provide Green’s place of residence or explain how the body came to be in the field.

Investigators had sought public help identifying Green, describing the body as female, that of someone of unknown age who was white; 5 feet and 3.5 inches tall; weighing 128 pounds.

She was described by her clothes and a brooch shaped like a knotted length of rope with a white, pearl-looking inset, which was attached to the left chest of the woman's sweatshirt.

The state Medical Examiner's Office determined after a Feb. 22 autopsy that Green died from natural causes.