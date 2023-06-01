A car crashed into a power pole in Sweet Home Thursday morning, June 1, causing a widespread power outage while also prompting wiring in City Hall to catch fire.

Sweet Home firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 20 and found a passenger vehicle had collided with power pole, causing severe damage to it, a Sweet Home Fire District news release said. The crash left wires hanging low over the highway.

Not long after the crash, a delivery truck driver was traveling on Highway 20, and the power lines got caught on the truck, which had the rippling effect of causing damage to several power poles and transformers.

As a result, a large portion of Sweet Home was without power, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.

While fire personnel were managing the crash, reports came in that smoke could be seen inside City Hall, 3225 Main St. An engine company from the crash site was reassigned to City Hall.

The crew confirmed there was smoke inside the building, the news release said. Investigation revealed the smoke was caused by some electrical wires burning in the crawl space under the building.

There was no active fire, and crews used ventilation fans to remove the smoke from City Hall.

During the incidents, traffic was rerouted off of Highway 20.

A Sweet Home Police Department Facebook post said officers arrested the driver of the crashed car, Kyle Hanscam, 30, on suspicion of reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.

Hanscam was also taken into custody due to an outstanding Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on a resisting arrest charge, according to SHPD.