Lebanon firefighters responded to a garage fire on Porter Street early Friday morning, March 10.

A 20-by-30-foot detached garage had heavy flames exiting the building, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release. To reach the fire, firefighters had to navigate through multiple abandoned vehicles and discarded belongings.

The Fire District responded with one truck company, two engines, a medic unit, one heavy rescue, one pump-tender, a rehab unit for firefighters, four officers and assistance from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

It took a little more than hour to extinguish the flames, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene, trying to access hotspots but were hampered by pianos and belongings inside the building.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 4 a.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.