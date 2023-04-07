An Albany teenager has been reported missing, and police say he may be with an Albany woman in the Portland area.

A missing person report was filed for 13-year-old Tryston Charles Wade on Wednesday, April 5, according to the Albany Police Department.

Wade’s mother said the teen was at a friend’s home in the 2000 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue on Wednesday, police said in a news release Friday, but when she tried picking him up at around 3:40 p.m., she was told he had left.

His mother told police she believes Wade was in the company of Albany resident Alyssa Kathleen Thomas, 24.

Albany police said they received information Thursday, April 6, indicating the two were in the Portland area and trying to get transportation out of the state. Police say they’ve checked locations in Albany and Linn County, looking for Thomas and have been in contact with Portland authorities as well.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The 170-pound, 5-foot-3-inch teen is a white boy who is believed to have last been wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a black hooded-sweatshirt.

Thomas is a white woman, 5 foot, 6 inches, with shoulder-length brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 111 pounds. She currently has an active arrest warrant out of Albany Municipal Court for theft.

The case has stirred considerable discussion on social media, with many commenters concerned about the age difference between the pair.

Police ask that any sightings of Wade or Thomas be reported to law enforcement in the area as well as APD. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact APD at 541-917-7680.