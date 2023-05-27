Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Albany man with a long history of drug-related crimes has died in state prison for an undisclosed reason, about one year into a nearly three-year sentence.

Keane Koleson Lloyd died in the infirmary at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem on Friday evening, May 26, according to a state Department of Corrections news release. No cause of death was provided.

Oregon State Police will investigate the death, in line with state policy. Lloyd was 64.

Linn County prosecutors charged Lloyd numerous times with delivering, manufacturing or possessing methamphetamine beginning in 1994, court records show.

A Lebanon Police Department officer cited Lloyd that November on suspicion of possessing a gun as a felon and distributing methamphetamine in front of a child younger than 16 at a residence on Elmore Street in the city.

Lloyd was charged with first-degree burglary and felony drug crimes among numerous other charges between 1993 and 2021 in Linn County; and giving false information to police and credit card fraud in Marion County — 24 cases in all.

Linn County charged Lloyd with delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school in 2005, a Class A felony.

He was charged again in 2021 with delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. A Linn County Circuit Court judge sentenced Lloyd on May 18, 2022 to 35 months in the custody of Oregon’s corrections department.