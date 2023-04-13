Fire and Linn County Sheriff’s officials investigated an apparent industrial accident Wednesday, April 12 at a Shedd grass seed processor after responders say someone was seriously injured by heavy equipment.

A caller to 911 around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reported someone trapped at Plainview Seed Co., near Boston Mill Road’s intersection with Highway 99 East.

Dispatchers called Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District crews to rescue someone from the industrial agricultural site, tucked between grass fields off of Goracke Lane, a private dead-end drive.

Dispatch records show firefighters were at the site for nearly two hours.

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy investigated a “nonlife-threatening accident” at the same address, according to computer aided dispatch records, when someone was seriously injured by heavy machinery.

Sean Johnson, a captain with Halsey-Shedd Fire, said he couldn't talk about the rescue because only the district's top employee is authorized to talk with news media.

"The chief likes to handle public information," Johnson said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Messages left with Plainview Seed, a sheriff’s office patrol lieutenant and Halsey fire Chief Travis Hewitt seeking more information were not returned before deadline.

Plainview Seed incorporated in Oregon in 1997, according to state business filings. The company was dissolved in 2000, then reinstated in 2004.