‘Absentee sheriff’ case back in court

Monday’s hearing began with a motion by Benton County Counsel Vance Croney to summarily dismiss the case. Croney argued the petition for a writ of review was invalid, in part because it relied on a clause in the deed to the Waldport house requiring Jackson to reside in the house for at least a year. That time period had expired by the time Jackson was sworn into office for his current term, Croney said.

Judge McHill disagreed and denied the motion, but Croney prevailed in the matter of subpoenas.

Konzelman’s attorneys had hoped to subpoena several witnesses to testify in the case, including Jackson, his wife, the mortgage lender for the Waldport house and a private investigator hired to track Jackson’s movements between the valley and the coast, but Croney argued that a writ of review proceeding is limited to a review of what is already on the record.

Croney and Emerson Lenon, one of the lawyers representing Konzelman, both cited case law to support their positions, but in the end the judge decided to quash the subpoenas.

“It seems to me the purpose of a writ of review is basically — well, solely — to review what went on below,” McHill said. “I think what the court is being asked to do is leapfrog that process.”