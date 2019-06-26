Pacific Power is reporting that about 3,700 customers are without power in Albany.
The outage came at about 5 p.m. during a thunderstorm that hit the area.
The cause of the outage is under investigation, and the estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m.
About 200 additional customers of Consumers Power, Inc. were without power in the Albany area.
Another 600 Pacific Power customers and 60 CPI customers were without power in the Lebanon area, according to the utilities.
According to Pacific Power, there are scattered outages throughout the state due to lightning and wind. Multiple calls regarding downed wires were reported throughout the mid-valley. Harber Road east of Albany was closed between Highway 20 and Central Cemetery as Linn Public Works and Pacific Power crews dealt with a fallen tree and power lines.
About 1,100 customers were without power in Brownsville, but electricity was restored there at 5:07 p.m., about 30 minutes after the outage began, said Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt.
Nearly 300 CPI customers remained without power in the Mill City and Lyons areas at about 6:30 p.m.
Customers in the Crabtree and Cottonwoods areas also were without power, according to the Pacific Power website.