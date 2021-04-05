ABC House director set to depart in May

For Jenny Gilmore-Robinson, opportunity is bittersweet.
The ABC House Executive Director will be stepping down in May to take a new position in Portland.
“It just feels like the right time,” Gilmore-Robinson said. “I’m excited for this new opportunity but it also means leaving this really wonderful community and incredible staff, good partners and supporters.”
The ABC House is a child advocacy center serving Linn and Benton counties that helps to identify if child abuse is taking place, and provides resources to help children heal as well as family resources. It also provides education for the community to prevent child abuse before it begins.
“It’s really challenging, difficult, although rewarding work,” Gilmore-Robinson said. “No matter a person’s role, anytime you are working and serving people in trauma, that’s going to have a significant impact on people and so I’m so pleased we are in a place where my team is healthy and supported and the work is manageable.”
Part of making that work manageable over Gilmore-Robinson’s nine years as executive director was moving the operation into a new building on Fifth Avenue in Albany in February 2019.
“It allowed us to hire more staff which makes this work sustainable because we can share the load,” she said. “It also allowed us to see more kids and help them in new and better ways.”
Previously, space would dictate how many children could be helped in a day.
“In the old building, we would be booked and then an emergency came in and what could you do? Tell another family they had to wait? All cases are important and so it was constantly triaging. We don’t have to do that anymore in this building,” Gilmore-Robinson said.
And while Gilmore-Robinson is proud of what’s been accomplished during her tenure, she credits it to the team and the community.
“I haven’t done any of this myself,” she said. “We have been lucky to be embraced by this incredible community.”
It’s a community, though, that Gilmore-Robinson is leaving. In May she’ll move to Portland to become the executive director of CARES NW, a children’s advocacy center serving Multnomah and Washington counties.
And, she’ll be missed.
“Jenny has built an amazing organization that helps so many children and families due to the most horrific circumstances,” ABC House President Stephanie Martinenko-Ray said. “Jenny brings light to this community. As a leader she is constantly researching, learning and educating our community. She is fierce in the face of adversity, driving action around challenging obstacles. I have been in awe of the way she shows up every day for her staff, for the board and for our community.”
If Gilmore-Robinson had the chance to say goodbye to each member of the community, she said she knows exactly what she would say: Thank you.
“The community has stepped up every time we’ve asked for help which is pretty amazing for a community and I’m counting on them. I trust that they will welcome and embrace the next executive director like they did me from the beginning.”
The board is currently searching for Gilmore-Robinson’s replacement.