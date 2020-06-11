AARP Taxaide canceled for year

AARP Taxaide canceled for year

{{featured_button_text}}

Hi Jane

I need to CANCEL the AARP FOUNDATION TAXAIDE in Linn and Benton Counties. Please note this on the calendar.

Please add it to your list of cancelled items in stories also.

AARP Foundation will be closing all sites as of Monday March 16.

All of Linn and Benton Counties are closed as of today March 13, 2020

Jan Huskey

District 24 Coordinator

AARP TaxAide

541 971 5152

janhuskey@gmail.com

________________________________________

This email has been checked for viruses by Avast antivirus software.

www.avast.com

I know you have been contacted about the notice in the paper that AARP Taxes with phone numbers.

Of course we are not open so maybe you could put on your Calendar of Events that Event Cancelled.

AARP Tax Aide will not open again this year in Linn or Benton Counties. We plan to be back in 2021.

Thank you very much for your help.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News