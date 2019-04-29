Stephen Nasser, a Hungarian Jew who was the lone Holocaust survivor among 21 family members, mesmerized a crowd of 750 witnesses Monday night at the La Sells Stewart Center.
Nasser was 13 when he was deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in occupied Poland. Wearing a sweatshirt that was emblazoned with the words “NEVER AGAIN,” Nasser spoke for 72 minutes in a presentation that he accompanied with slides, some of them poignant images of family and others showing unspeakable acts. Nasser also answered questions from the audience and signed copies of his book, “My Brother’s Voice,” which he also has been adapted into a play called “Not Yet, Pista.”
The book and play are built on the diary that Nasser kept during his detention. He wrote the diary on empty cement bags with a pencil a Nazi officer gave him after seeing — and admiring — sculptures Nasser had created from sandstone. Nasser cut up the bags into sheets for his diary, and he sharpened his pencil with a “little knife” he had smuggled into Auschwitz by rubbing it with saliva and putting it “where the sun doesn’t shine” and where the Nazis didn’t look.
Nasser proudly showed off a replica of the "little knight" that he wore on a chain around his neck.
The diary did not survive Nasser’s incarceration, but the memories did. Nasser was liberated April 30, 1945, the lone survivor from a boxcar that contained 64 dead bodies — and an unconscious Nasser. He arrived at a hospital in Seeshaupt, Germany, weighing 72 pounds. He was fed intravenously at first because solid food was too dangerous. Once he was feeling better Nasser asked about the whereabouts of the diary, noting that he was clutching it in the boxcar. But he was told that the boxcar had been steamed to sterilize it, and the diary was gone.
But Nasser rewrote it. And published the book. He lived. He survived. He married a French Canadian woman named Francoise and eventually found a home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has spoken out. And he continues to speak out. He has told his story more than 1,100 times to audiences such as the one Monday at Oregon State University.
And the story winds up seared into your brain. Pictures of Nasser, nicknamed Pista, after catching fish with his older brother Andris, who died just before the liberation by Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army. Pictures of Nasser’s aunt and her baby. The child was brutally beaten to death by a Nazi when the family arrived at Auschwitz. Pictures of the house in Hungary where Nasser grew up. It has been preserved and there are six memorial stones embedded into it that honor Nasser and his family members.
Nasser used a laser highlighter to point out which stone honors which family member, including their dates of death. He is quick to point out that the stone with his name does not include a date of death.
“You are not looking at a ghost,” he said. “I am still here.”