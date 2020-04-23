A truckload of food: Donation is a 3-day supply given current need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, a Deseret Transportation big rig backed up to the loading dock at the warehouse of Linn Benton Food Share in Tangent.

Shortly thereafter, offloading of nearly 38,000 pounds of food began. Pallets of green beans, flour, sugar, chicken rotini soup and diced tomatoes. And more, filling in a series of empty rows in the warehouse.

By 9:35 a.m. the truck, with driver Jeff Cobbley at the wheel, was headed back to Utah to pick up another load. This particular load was organized by local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who applied for the contribution through the church-run Bishop’s Central Storehouse, a massive 570,000-square-foot storage facility in Salt Lake City.

“We are pleased to be one of the recipients,” said Mike Moore, who handles communications for the Corvallis Stake, which teamed up with the Lebanon Stake on the project.

Keys to receiving a load from the church depository, Moore said, “are the need and the ability to distribute it.”

The need is definitely there in the mid-valley amid the coronavirus outbreak, and Linn Benton Food Share is uniquely qualified as a distributor because its reach essentially includes the entire mid-valley.