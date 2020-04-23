A truckload of food: Donation is a 3-day supply given current need

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, a Deseret Transportation big rig backed up to the loading dock at the warehouse of Linn Benton Food Share in Tangent.
Shortly thereafter, offloading of nearly 38,000 pounds of food began. Pallets of green beans, flour, sugar, chicken rotini soup and diced tomatoes. And more, filling in a series of empty rows in the warehouse.
By 9:35 a.m. the truck, with driver Jeff Cobbley at the wheel, was headed back to Utah to pick up another load. This particular load was organized by local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who applied for the contribution through the church-run Bishop’s Central Storehouse, a massive 570,000-square-foot storage facility in Salt Lake City.
“We are pleased to be one of the recipients,” said Mike Moore, who handles communications for the Corvallis Stake, which teamed up with the Lebanon Stake on the project.
Keys to receiving a load from the church depository, Moore said, “are the need and the ability to distribute it.”
The need is definitely there in the mid-valley amid the coronavirus outbreak, and Linn Benton Food Share is uniquely qualified as a distributor because its reach essentially includes the entire mid-valley.
“Linn Benton Food Share has the infrastructure,” Moore said. “They can handle it, store it and distribute it to those who need it.”
The church was hoping to get two truckloads out to Tangent, with the second one full of butter and cheese. But high demand in Salt Lake City for those items limited organizers to just the one truck.
For Ryan McCambridge, veteran executive director of Linn Benton Food Share, Thursday’s donation was exactly the kind his service needs. The virus outbreak has shut down the “shopping style” food pantries that used the serve the mid-valley because of social distancing. Instead of filling pantry and food bank shelves with staples, McCambridge and his volunteer crews are preparing food boxes for distribution.
“It couldn’t come at a better time,” said McCambridge, adding that the load is composed of "shelf-stable staple goods including canned fruits, vegetables, meats and retail package pastas” that fit perfectly into the food-box model, which includes 12 general food categories.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the 38,000 pounds that was delivered Thursday is essentially just a three-day supply for the mid-valley food bank.
“It makes a real difference, to be sure,” McCambridge said. “The need has spiked, as you might have guessed, but not as much as feared.”
McCambridge theorizes that the state order suspending evictions has helped some of his agency’s customers because they are winding up with a bit more money left to spend on food.
“Over the long term, we expect to see a heightened need at food pantries for quite some time, with a real spike when housing cost moratoriums are lifted and households feel the pinch," he said.
The best way to help, McCambridge said, was by donating money.
“Our purchasing power allows us to acquire and distribute the equivalent of six meals for every dollar donated,” he said. “Right now we are discouraging food donations from the general public. Dollars allow us to maximize donor impact and fill the gaps in making up nutritionally dense food packages for our neighbors in need."
McCambridge also said Linn Benton Food Share is not recruiting volunteers at this time because of social distancing requirements at the warehouse.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
