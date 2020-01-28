A special set of trees: Corvallis hosts saplings grown from Hiroshima seeds

The city of Corvallis has taken custody of some historic trees.
Oregon received 36 saplings, divided between ginkgos and persimmons, that stemmed from seeds that survived the Hiroshima nuclear bomb attack in Japan in 1945.
Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department staffers have been tending to the saplings since April and have been distributing them to Tree City USA communities in Oregon who have requested them.
The Corvallis stash is out of persimmons, but a dozen or so ginkgos still remain, said Jennifer Killian, the city’s urban forestry outreach specialist.
And you can’t just FedEx a gingko sapling to Wheeler County. In fact, Killian will be taking along three or four saplings, which have grown to approximately two feet in height, when she heads to an Oregon Community Trees event in Astoria in March.
“Every few days or so someone will come down and pick up a couple of trees,” Killian said. “I’m always handing off trees.”
Killian got involved in the project because she is a board member of Oregon Community Trees, which worked with the One Sunny Day Initiative to bring the seeds to Oregon. The One Sunny Day Initiative was started in the Medford area by Hideko Tamura Snider, who was 10 years old when the bomb struck.
The original plan was for Southern Oregon University in Ashland to handle the distributions. Michael Oxendine, an Oregon Community Trees board member, successfully sprouted the seeds, but no facilities were available there to care for them.
Up stepped Corvallis, although the project had its challenges. The mid-valley has dry summers, and the saplings would have required daily waterings. But parks staffers John Hinkle and America McMillian put together a drip irrigation system to solve that problem and also added sawdust to the pots to limit moisture loss.
Deer also were a potential issue, but Hinkle found some deer deterrent compound to spread around the mound that holds the trees.
Killian, Hinkle and McMillian needed buy-in from their bosses, director Karen Emery and parks operations supervisor Jude Geist, to add the Hiroshima trees to their workload. They promised to limit their time on the project and Geist and Emery agreed, with Emery noting, “This is a pretty cool story.”
Jim Gersbach, an Oregon Community Trees board member who works for the Oregon Department of Forestry, sent a letter to Geist thanking Killian, the city and Parks and Rec for their assistance.
“Thanks to Killian and her staff the young trees were protected from deer and kept irrigated all summer,” Gersbach wrote. “They responded with tremendous new growth and many are now headed to their permanent new homes around the state. When they are all planted, Oregon will have more peace trees planted than another other state in the U.S.”
Kristin Ramstad, manager of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s urban and community forestry assistance program. Ramstad said in a news release that the project is a reminder that in addition to the environmental benefits tree canopy provides in cities, trees also play an important role in bringing a community together to reflect on the more meaningful aspects of life.
“To Hiroshima residents struggling in the aftermath of the atomic bomb, seeing these battered and scorched trees leaf out again gave hope that they, too, might recover,” said Ramstad.
“They not only represented resilience in the face of unbelievable destruction, they have come to symbolize the desire and need for peace in a nuclear-armed world.”
Killian and her staff are saving one ginkgo for Corvallis. It will be planted in Avery Park during April Arbor Week festivities.
