A sign of Welcome

Archibald (Archie) D. Monteith served in the Civil War, as a witness on an establishing land deed for Albany and was the brother of the city's founders, Thomas and Walter.

He was buried in Riverside Cemetery in 1871.

On Monday, he started welcoming people to Albany.

Crews installed new welcoming signs at Highway 20 and Takena Landing as well as Waverly Park on Pacific Boulevard east of the Albany Avenue intersection on Monday.

The metal signs replace old wooden signs installed in the 1980s and repaired until they were finally removed two years ago, according to city staff.

Archibald's handwriting is used to make up the word "Albany" in the signs — an idea from the city's media and applications developer, Matt Harrington who used historical paperwork to glean the necessary letters.

In total, the signs cost $7,300, paid by the Central Albany Revitalization Area.