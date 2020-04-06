A sign of Welcome

Archibald (Archie) D. Monteith served in the Civil War, as a witness on an establishing land deed for Albany and was the brother of the city's founders, Thomas and Walter.
He was buried in Riverside Cemetery in 1871.
On Monday, he started welcoming people to Albany.
Crews installed new welcoming signs at Highway 20 and Takena Landing as well as Waverly Park on Pacific Boulevard east of the Albany Avenue intersection on Monday.
The metal signs replace old wooden signs installed in the 1980s and repaired until they were finally removed two years ago, according to city staff.
Archibald's handwriting is used to make up the word "Albany" in the signs — an idea from the city's media and applications developer, Matt Harrington who used historical paperwork to glean the necessary letters.
In total, the signs cost $7,300, paid by the Central Albany Revitalization Area.
"Both of the welcome signs were originally part of the downtown wayfinding signs inventory," said city spokesperson Marilyn Smith. "Most of those were installed with the streetscape project, paid for by CARA. The big ones that have become the welcome signs were donated to the city by CARA."
Additional signs are set to go up near the northbound ramp by the clock tower at the train station, seventh and Lyon across from Hasty Freez, the southwest corner of First and Lyon and the northeast corner of First and Ellsworth.
Xtreme Grafx, Dahled Up Construction and Foress Sign Company were all part of Monday's installation.
