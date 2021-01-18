'A reactionary insurrection'

“We want to question the very nature of policing and ask ourselves whether the institutions of police and prison are actually making our world safer,” she said.

Rather than attempting to fix what’s broken with those institutions, Davis suggested that a better approach might be to work for improvements in education, health care and mental health services.

And if those changes are going to happen, she said, it would likely be young people who will lead the way.

“It was young people who went out and protested the lynching of George Floyd and the police murder of Breonna Taylor. It was young people who had the courage to go out and say we will no longer accept the racism that has been a part of the United States of America,” Davis said.

“This is work that should have been done decades and decades ago, at least since the end of slavery, and it was young people who said we are not going to wait another decade, we are not going to wait another year, we are not going to wait another minute — we are going to act now.”