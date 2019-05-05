Visitors to Marys Peak, the prominent Coast Range mountain west of Corvallis, can’t help but notice Parker Falls.
Set beside a pullout 7 miles up the access road from Highway 34, the picturesque cascade comes sheeting down a steep face of dark igneous rock framed by fir, alder and cedar trees, then crosses under the road in a culvert before continuing its tumultuous journey down the mountainside.
“This is the one and only waterfall people know on Marys Peak,” said Dave Eckert, a member of the nonprofit Marys Peak Alliance, on a recent visit to the mountain. “And this is one of the most popular stopping points for anybody coming up.”
A short distance away is a smaller but equally beautiful feature, a 40-foot cataract that stair-steps its way down a succession of mossy ledges to a fern-lined grotto just a few yards from the road.
But because a thin strip of trees screens it from passing motorists, this lovely rivulet is virtually unknown. In fact, its name doesn’t even appear on any map — because it doesn’t have one.
Now, thanks to a years-long campaign spearheaded by Eckert, that may be about to change: Last month the Marys Peak Alliance filed a formal proposal to give indigenous names to 10 creeks on the mountain.
The streams are small but flow year-round, and most have significant waterfalls on them.
At present, however, none of the creeks has a name.
What’s in a name?
The idea for the project came to Eckert in one of those “aha” moments.
It was May 2016, and he was taking a tour of the Rock Creek watershed, a 10,000-acre parcel on the mountain’s eastern shoulder that provides about a third of the municipal water supply for Corvallis.
The group stopped at a place where a small stream flowed into Rock Creek, and Eckert asked one of the tour leaders what it was called.
“He said, ‘Oh, that’s Trib A,’” Eckert recalled.
At first he didn’t understand, but the man explained that a number of smaller watercourses in the Rock Creek drainage have no recognized names. Instead, the city employees and contractors who work in the area refer to them by letters — Tributary A, Tributary B and so on.
That didn’t seem right to Eckert.
“If you’re doing a lot of operations up here,” he asked, “why don’t you have real names for them?”
The man responded, “That would be a good idea.”
Eckert thought so, too. He started looking at maps — lots of maps — and quickly realized that there are dozens of creeks on Marys Peak that have no names. And he thought that needed to change.
“People tend to appreciate a place that has a name,” Eckert explained.
“Once it has a name, people start referring to it, they see it,” he added. “Once it has a name, people are more likely to start caring about it.”
Blue lines on the map
It’s not surprising that there are so many creeks on Marys Peak.
At 4,097 feet above sea level, it’s the highest point in the Oregon Coast Range. At the summit, the mountain receives about 100 inches a year in precipitation, much of it in the form of snow, making it a fountainhead for seeps and springs and surface streams.
Eckert began talking to people who knew the mountain well and learned that many of these small creeks had plunging cascades of 40, 60, 80 feet or more — again not surprising, given the peak’s steep terrain — that also didn’t show up on any maps.
As the project picked up steam, Eckert gathered a group of people together, many of them fellow members of the Marys Peak Alliance, and started scouting the area to determine which streams might be the most promising candidates for naming.
“We’d look at them from roads and we’d look at them from maps and we’d talk to people,” Eckert said. “We could tell which ones we wanted.”
They looked for year-round streams with scenic values, waterfalls and other interesting features, and they looked for land managers and property owners who were open to the idea of naming previously unnamed streams that ran through their lands.
While many of the creeks that were on the preliminary list are primarily or entirely on public lands, others flow through private property, and Eckert knew he would need landowner support for any naming proposal.
“We wanted to have happy landowners, so we took some out that would have been phenomenal,” he said.
There was one qualification above all others that a creek had to have for Eckert to consider including it in his naming proposal: It couldn’t have a name already.
“I will not get into renaming,” Eckert said. “That’s where you really make enemies.”
Coming together
Land ownership on Marys Peak is a mixed bag of public and private, including federal agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, local governments such as the city of Corvallis and business entities such as Starker Forests and Thompson Timber, as well as some small private property owners.
Putting names on geographic features can be controversial. Early on in the process, Eckert contacted as many of these public land managers and private property owners as possible to gauge their support for the idea of coming up with names for unnamed creeks. For the most part, he said, they were enthusiastic.
He also reached out to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
Eckert was already aware that Marys Peak was considered a sacred place by tribes in the region, but through his research on unnamed creeks he had come to realize something else: The only creek name on Marys Peak that has anything to do with the area’s Native Americans is Chintimini, a French corruption of a Kalapuya word.
“I looked at all the names of creeks (on Marys Peak),” he said. “They were all European names — there were no indigenous names.”
In 2017, the Marys Peak Alliance held two meetings of stakeholders at Eena Haws, the Native American longhouse at Oregon State University to talk about naming some of the mountain’s nameless creeks. Both were attended by representatives of the Grand Ronde and Siletz tribes, Eena Haws, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, city of Corvallis, Starker Forests, Oregon State University, OSU’s Spring Creek Project and the Marys Peak Alliance.
The format of both meetings, called a “convening,” was suggested by David Harrelson, the tribal historic preservation officer for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, and was based on the idea of concurrence – in other words, decisions should be made by general agreement.
The first question to be answered was: Should these unnamed creeks be named?
“It went around the circle, and everybody said yes,” Eckert recalled.
The second question was: How should they be named?
“It went around the circle a few times,” Eckert said, “and the decision was made yes, we should name them in the appropriate indigenous languages.”
The group agreed that the names should be selected by the tribes and that they should reflect the linguistic, cultural and geographic history of the area.
“Marys Peak is right at the dividing line of different cultural territories, although dividing line is the wrong word,” Eckert said. “It’s more of a confluence.”
Six of the creeks proposed for naming are in the Rock Creek watershed, including the streams that inspired the project to begin with, the anonymous tributaries A, B, C and D.
That watershed is in the homeland of the Kalapuya people, who are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, so tribal members have proposed Kalapuya names for them: Ahngeengeen, meaning Flint; Ahnhoots, or Panther; Ahntkwahkwah (Frog); Ahshahyum (Grizzly); Ahmoolint (Wolf); and Ahsney (Coyote).
The other four creeks under consideration are in the homelands of the Wusi’n and Yaqo’n people, members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians who are also known by the English renderings Alsea and Yaquina.
Wusi’n names have been proposed for three creeks in the Alsea River drainage: Wusi’n, after the tribe; Pa’wint, meaning Cinnamon Bear; and Lo wa’ ha yu, or Mountain.
Yaqo’n, which is what the Yaquina people call themselves in their own language, is proposed for a creek in the Yaquina River watershed.
Making it official
Anyone can suggest a name for a natural feature on the landscape. Before it becomes official, however, the name has to go through a formal review process at the state and national level.
Last month the Marys Peak Alliance got the ball rolling on that review process by submitting a 20-page application to the Oregon Geographic Names Board. It was accompanied by letters of support from the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, the Marys Peak field office of the BLM, the Siuslaw National Forest, the city of Corvallis, the Benton County Board of Commissioners, the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club and the Marys River Watershed Council.
The application is scheduled to be considered at a subcommittee meeting May 14 in Portland. If it passes muster there, it will be put on the agenda for the full 25-member board’s next meeting, set for June 15 at the Douglas County Museum in Roseburg. The state board’s role is to make recommendations to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, which has final authority over place names in America.
Bruce Fisher, chairman of the Oregon Board of Geographic Names, said board members visit geographical features proposed for naming “primarily to make sure those features actually exist.”
They review applications to ensure place names are not offensive or derogatory, and they like to see solid support from local government officials as well as the managers or owners of the land where the features are located. They also take into account any opposition to the proposed names.
In this instance, Fisher said, the Marys Peak Alliance seems to have checked all the boxes. He thinks there’s a very good chance the proposal will be endorsed at the June 15 meeting and sent on to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names for final approval, a process that can take up to a year.
“There’s been a lot of participation from a lot of the players,” he said. “As long as we don’t get any opposition — and with those 10 we haven’t received any opposition from anyone — there’s no reason not to forward it to the U.S. board.”
Fisher, who has been involved with the Oregon Geographic Names Board for a quarter-century, believes a well-chosen place name can play an important role in the state’s culture.
“It gives a feature an identity,” he said. “It brings back and tries to keep history in Oregon — and we have a lot of history in Oregon.”
In an effort to preserve all of the state’s history, he added, the board encourages the use of place names that reflect the land’s indigenous cultures and languages.
“These names were important to native people,” Fisher said. “We want to try our best to get them in the public record.”
Assuming the U.S. Board of Geographic Names ultimately signs off on the proposal, it could be years before any of the new creek names start showing up on maps. But Paul Tigan, who heads up the Marys Peak field office of the BLM, said there may be a faster means of getting the names into common use.
Tigan’s office is already in consultations with the Siuslaw National Forest about updating some of their road signs in connection with the recently approved Marys Peak to Pacific Scenic Byway, a 72-mile stretch of Highway 34 that includes spur routes to Alsea Falls and Marys Peak. He thinks some of the scenic byway signs could include references to the new creek names.
“If those designations happen,” Tigan said, “that actually would be a good way to call it out to the public.”
Making connections
“Marys Peak is significant to all the antecedent tribes of those that are federally recognized today, both east and west of the peak,” said Briece Edwards, who’s sitting in for David Harrelson as interim cultural resources officer for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.
“There are traditional stories about that peak, about that land form.”
Some of those stories have to do with traditions about the creation of the world, he said, while others have to do with the mountain’s role as a place of refuge during the cataclysmic Missoula floods that inundated much of the Willamette Valley under hundreds of feet of water near the end of the last ice age.
The tribes see the creek naming proposal as a way of reminding the people who live in the region today of the longstanding connection between the mountain and indigenous cultures.
“A lot of those names and those connections have been lost,” Edwards said, “and this is an opportunity to bring those names and those connections back to the landscape.”
But he rejects the notion that conferring indigenous names on the creeks is a mere historical exercise. The descendants of the Kalapuya, Wusi’n and Yaqo’n peoples are still here, living side by side with descendants of the European settlers who took their lands and forced them onto reservations.
Allowing native names to take their place alongside European names is a way of recognizing that we all share the same landscape.
“There is emerging a shared landcestry,” Edwards said.
“The landscape is still here today. There is a population that is seven generations connected to it, but there’s also a population that is 700 or 7,000 generations connected to it. This is a great opportunity to find that (sense of connection) coming back in a positive way.”