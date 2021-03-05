A question of free land: Open space near Corvallis apartments still sparking debate

There might not be a plot of land in Corvallis that has inspired more discussion than the acreage along the now-extended Northwest Circle Boulevard between Witham Hill Drive and Harrison Boulevard.

It took eight annexation votes, the final one in 2004, to get the 95 acres of property into the city’s stock of land. It took until 2015 for city land use actions and state court battles to wind up, with the final decisions allowing the construction of 900 bedrooms of student housing.

Along the way the project changed hands twice and morphed from Campus Crest to College Crest to the Domain Corvallis before it was built by Corvue Holdings, a Chicago-based privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing."

The housing occupies just 25 acres of the original 95, and the piece of the property north of the housing has been consistently discussed as a possible addition to the adjacent 35-acre Timber Hill Natural Area. The concept got as far as getting the OK from the city’s Parks, Natural Area and Recreation Advisory Board in 2013. The board unanimously backed a plan that involved Campus Crest donating the land to the city, clearing it of invasive species and paying for five years of maintenance.