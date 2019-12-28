A process of evaluation: Corvallis council discusses goals, challenges

The Corvallis City Council finally got to a review of its annual mayor-council evaluation at a special work session Dec. 16.

The process was postponed twice because of work the council was doing on updating the policies and priorities of its strategic operational plan (SOP) and reviewing advisory boards and commissions.

The delay makes sense because those two topics — the SOP and the advisory board discussion — came up often in the review documents. And one of the first rules of legislative work is that if you choose to address A, B and C … well, then, sometimes D, E and F are left behind, or at the least do not receive as much attention.

According to the staff evaluation and the self-evaluation of the mayor and councilors, the elected officials seemed pleased overall with the progress on the SOP and less so with the advisory board project. Although it should be noted that neither topic was discussed much in the open session, which also featured fewer pointed comments than the past two years of evals.