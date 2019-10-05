Hundreds of dogs were turned loose Saturday at Corvallis’ Osborn Aquatic Center, marking the end of the summer swimming season at Otter Beach, the center’s outdoor pools.
According to aquatic center supervisor Todd Wheeler, the popular annual Dog Day event not only wraps the season on a fun note, it also raises funds for Corvallis Parks and Recreation's Family Assistance Program. (Admission was $6 per pet to join one of three sessions, each an hour and a half in length.) He estimated that the event draws anywhere from 300 to 500 canines and brings in a couple thousand dollars for the program.
“All summer we have fun for kids and families," he said, "and now that summer’s over, we want to have a party for dogs.”
Wheeler added that because the city is home to many dog owners, the event helps meet their recreation needs too.
LeAnn Bell, of Corvallis, said she brought her German shepherd, Chili, because her daughter’s swim team took part in a dog wash fundraiser at the event. Chili participated by playing fetch in the water.
“I love it,” Bell said. “It’s great. The dogs all behave so well.”