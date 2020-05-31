A peaceful demonstration in Corvallis

Yalda Asmatey of Corvallis, who is of Afghan descent, said there are incidents of racism in Corvallis, including against one of her daughters at school.

“We’re looking across the country and people are fed up with the degree of systematic racism that’s existed in this country since day one,” Asmatey said. “I’m here because I have young children. I want to see a different country,” Asmatey later added.

Joel Walker, an OSU student and Beaver soccer player, was one of the speakers at the event. The business marketing and management major noted how churches and others expressed sympathy for people experiencing anxiety when they were “boxed-in” by stay at home orders. “What if I told you that black people in America have been boxed in their whole lives?” Walker said.

In an interview, Walker said that more people are just now seeing despicable acts of racism because of cellular phones and social media, and how these modern technologies can quickly spread news.

The majority of the crowd was white, and speakers thanked them for their support, but urged them to remember that the movement for racial justice wasn’t just a one-day protest. Ongoing vigilance would be needed every day, speakers said.