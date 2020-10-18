 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A new way to vote in Benton County
featured
ELECTION 2020

A new way to vote in Benton County

{{featured_button_text}}

Benton County moves into uncharted waters this election cycle with its first use of ranked choice voting.

County voters passed Measure 2-100 installing the system by a 54.18% to 44.82 margin in 2016. The process, used statewide in Maine and in many foreign countries, only will be used for the two Board of Commissioners races on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Here is a quick look at how how it works (see Page A4 for more):

• There are three candidates for both commissioners’ races. Voters will be asked to rank them in order.

• If one candidate gets 50% plus 1 of the No. 1 votes. They win. Simple.

• If no one gets that majority it gets more complicated. The numbers get crunched again with the possibility that the leader in No. 1 votes gets beat out by another candidate because that candidate with the lead in No. 1 votes  received a ton of No. 3 votes from other voters.

Think of it like a swim meet. The team that wins the most races doesn’t always come out on top. The team that comes in with the most seconds and thirds can pull past them.

Ranked choice backers offered an example of the process at a Thursday media briefing. They put forward a mock three-candidate election in which one candidate received 40% of the first-place votes, with the other candidates at 35% and 25%, respectively. The candidate with 35% of the vote ranked significantly higher in second-place votes and came out on top once ranked choice principles were deployed.

Aid to other parties

“The system we use now,” said state Rep Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, “rewards candidates who win just a plurality of the vote. You elect people with less than 50% of the vote. This happens a lot in primaries.”

Rayfield and ranked choice backers say that the current system works against third- and fourth-party candidates because voters often have to choose between voting for the candidate they really like or picking one of the major candidates as the “lesser of two evils.”

Rayfield says that “the true will of the voters is not reflected in the outcome of the election.”

“Ranked choice gives voters more power to express their preferences,” said attorney Blair Bobier, the co-petitioner with Rayfield on the Measure 2-100 campaign.

Let’s say a fictional four-candidate race included a Democrat, a Republican, a Libertarian and a Green. Libertarians tend to siphon votes away from the Republican, while Green votes hurt the Democrat. But under ranked choice a Green voter could still pick their candidate No. 1.

“One of the biggest benefits of RCV is that it eliminates the ‘spoiler’ effect of third party participation in elections,” said Mike Beilstein, the Green candidate in one of the county commissioners’ races. “It ensures that the election winner always has majority support, although the winner might be the second choice of some voters.”

Democrat Xan Augerot, the incumbent for the Position 2 seat being sought by Beilstein and Republican Tom Cordier, agrees.

“RCV makes it easier for small-party or lesser-known candidates to take part in the process,” she said. “It guarantees that the elected candidate represents a majority of the voters. It also makes it more likely for campaigns to be positive, since for voters we will no longer be an either/or choice. I suspect that, this year, races for county commissioner may be a little tighter numerically.

“In a three-way race where the electorate is truly split, say with no candidate getting more than 30% of the vote on the first round, it would guarantee that the winner was highly ranked by a majority of the voters. It allows candidates to build coalitions for top ranking, and in other locales has made it easier for lesser-known candidates and people of color to achieve name recognition, support and election.”

Political observers think such as system also might improve the tone of campaigns.

“Advocates will tell you that this process leads to the balancing of political agendas, meaning the candidates will campaign toward a broader electoral base,” said James Morales, the Benton County clerk who is charged with implementing the new system.  “They believe ranked choice voting will help to clean up campaign messaging and invite a larger swath of potential candidates to ‘throw their hat in the ring’ (file for office), thus, improving the candidate pool from which the voters have to choose.

“Candidates with a narrower base of support and focused messaging, perhaps to the far-left or far-right on the political spectrum, would be at a loss in this format.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

History shows

Bobier and Mike Alfoni, who teamed up with Rayfield to get ranked choice on the ballot and then approved in Benton County, offered some recent examples of the concept at their Thursday Zoom briefing.

• In this May’s Democratic primary for secretary of state Shemia Fagan won with 36.23% of the vote, edging Mark Hass (35.26%) by 4,450 votes out of more than 578,000 cast. And Jamie McLeod- Skinner finished third with 27.55%. Under ranked choice it would have taken just a moderate edge in No. 2 votes for Hass to pass Fagan. 

• In the May Republican primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Greg Walden in District 5, four candidates received 18% of the vote or more, with Cliff Bentz triumphing with about 37%. Ranked choice could have made it a different outcome for Knute Buehler and Jason Atkinson, who finished second and third behind Bentz, with about 26% and 23%, respectively.

History offers some other examples, Rayfield noted, including the 2000 presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. In the crucial state of Florida polls showed that 60% of voters who pulled the tab for Green candidate Ralph Nader would have supported Gore in a two-person race. And history might have changed.

Beilstein brought up the 1992 presidential race in which Democrat Bill Clinton received 43%, Republican incumbent George H.W. Bush 38% and independent Ross Perot 19%. To crunch the numbers another way 57% of voters rejected Clinton and 62% of them said no to Bush. Could have been real interesting with RCV.

“Elimination of the ‘spoiler’ effect allows safer participation of more diverse voices in political campaigns,” said Beilstein, a six-term Corvallis councilor who also has challenged long-time Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio in U.S. House District 4.

Beilstein, who said his top three issues for the commissioners’ race are climate change, climate change and climate change, argued that ranked choice might inject a broader range of issues into the overall campaign.

“I hope a strong showing for the Green candidate will demonstrate a desire among voters for social justice and prioritization of ecological concerns that the Pacific Green Party represents, even if that candidate does not win the election,” he said.

How we got here

Rayfield first began working on the ranked choice idea in the early 2000s while taking a college class on the economics of politics.

“We studied the electoral system and it dawned on me that we had to find a better way,” said Rayfield, who is seeking his fourth term in House District 16 in a two-person race against Republican Jason Hughes.

But it wasn’t until after the 2015 legislative session that Rayfield began working on the issue in earnest.

“We thought Benton County was a good place to start,” he said of the approach he and Bobier took.

“We put it on the ballot here because we live here,” Bobier said.

They drafted the language, worked on the ballot title and gathered signatures, with Rayfield’s father chipping in. They hired Alfoni to be the campaign manager and developed a communications plan.

And then they triumphed on election night. The vote was fairly close even though there was no organized opposition.

“It was a strange moment for us and the Democrats,” Rayfield said. “Trump was elected, but ranked choice voting passed.”

Speaking of Trump, he and Hillary Clinton combined for 94.27% of the vote in 2016 but neither got to the magic 50% number. Ranked choice might not have resulted in a different outcome, but it almost certainly would have made things interesting.

Rayfield, Bobier and their allies are shooting for a statewide initiative next. Rayfield said RCV could be particularly useful in nonpartisan races such as judgeships and labor commissioner because the “instant runoff” aspect would save money given that the race would be resolved on primary night with no need for a second vote.

“We’re working on a couple of bills to submit for the 2021 session,” Rayfield said. “We want to start the conversation and see how far we get. I enjoy this stuff, obviously.”

 

+4 
Shemia Fagan ranked choice 18

Shemia Fagan, the Democratic candidate for secretary of State, won a speaker in the May primary. The outcome might have been different had ranked choice voting been utilized.

 Sam Stites, Oregon Capital Bureau

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

MORE INFORMATION

See the website for the full text of Benton County’s rules for implementation of ranked choice voting

See https://bentonbetterballot.com/ for an interactive explanatory exercise on the process.

See A4 for frequently asked questions on the voting system

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is ranked choice?

Ranked choice voting (RCV) is a new election format where voters rank candidates instead of choosing just one.

How do I vote?

Instead of choosing just one candidate, use your ballot to rank your top three candidates, from your first choice to your second and third choices. Find the name of your first choice candidate and completely fill in the oval next to their name in the “1st Choice” column. Then find the name of your second choice, and fill in the oval next to their name in the “2nd Choice” column. Finally, find the name of your third choice, and fill in the oval next to their name in the “3rd Choice” column.

Please Note: You can use the write-in space to enter a candidate’s name that is NOT on the ballot that you would like to select for your 1st, 2nd or 3rd choice in the RCV contest.

What happens election night?

The Election Office will release ONLY the first choice ranking results for Benton County Commissioner after 8 pm on election night. These unofficial first choice ranking results will be updated along with the other contest results including the final unofficial election night results posting. We cannot announce a tentative winner before all ballots are received and tallied. This would include Benton County ballots returned in other Oregon counties and ballots that are resolved within the 14-day ballot challenge/resolution period. Following the challenge period, the county must certify the election results no later than the 20th day after the election date.

If the race is not close, we may have a good idea who likely won on election night. This is not a big difference compared to previous elections. If the race is close, final determination will depend on the counting of ballots returned in another Oregon county, as well as, challenged and provisional ballots all being included in the final contest results.

What happens after election night?

After the 14-day challenge period has passed and all accepted ballots are tallied, if a candidate listed on the ballot or write-in candidate receives more than half of the first-choice votes cast (50% + plus one), that candidate will be announced as the unofficial winner.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, vote tallies will continue. The candidate with the fewest first choice votes is eliminated. Next, the votes cast for the defeated candidate, are then recast, for the next choice remaining candidate selected on those ballots; or until the vote is nullified, if no subsequent choice is for a remaining candidate.

This process continues until a candidate has received more than half of the votes cast or only two candidates remain. If two candidates remain, the candidate with the most votes is declared the unofficial winner. The official winner will only be declared when the results are certified.

A report containing round-by-round contest results for the County Commission positions will be displayed on www.co.benton.or.us/elections and BentonBetterBallot.com after the challenge period has past and the returns are certified.

Certification?

Benton County can only certify election results after the 14-day ballot challenge/resolution period has past and no later than the 20th day following the election.

Is this mandatory?

If you prefer not to rank candidates for all three choices your ranked vote may not be counted in later rounds if your top candidate(s) are eliminated and the lower choice position(s) are left blank. These are called “Exhausted Votes”.

Used in all county elections?

No. RCV will be used only for county elected officials submitted to voters in general elections; not for party primaries. Currently, the only countywide elected offices are the commissioners and the sheriff. The sheriff’s office is a non-partisan one that nominates no more than two candidates for the general election ballot. Therefore, the sheriff position will NOT be elected using RCV.

Source: Benton County Elections Office

OTHER APPROACHES

Research shows that there are a veritable blizzard of other ways to crack this nut, including — but not limited to — the Condorcet method, the Borda count, positional voting, single transferable vote (also known as the Hare-Clark system), path voting (Schulze method), the donkey vote and more. Some highlights:

• California has a nonpartisan primary law, which means that the two top finishers in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, face off in the general election. In 2016 this led to two Democrats, Kamala Harris and Loretta Sanchez, facing off in the general election for the U.S. Senate. Harris took nearly 62% of the votes and now is on the ballot for vice president.

• The island nation of Nauru uses the Dowdall system, a variant of the Borda count that behaves more like FPTP (first past the post). We are told.

• Slovenia uses the Borda count but only for the two seats reserved for Hungarian and Italian minorities.

• Zimbabwe used instant-runoff (similar to ranked choice) from 1979 through 1985, but only white candidates were involved.

• The Borda count uses a decreasing point system that mirrors those of many sports awards and competitions.

• The donkey vote is when a voter votes for the candidates in the order in which they appear on the ballot … intentionally or not.

• The Eurovision song contest uses positional voting.

Source: Gazette-Times research.

quoteout

“Ranked choice voting makes it easier for small-party or lesser-known candidates to take part in the process. It guarantees that the elected candidate represents a majority of the voters. It also makes it more likely for campaigns to be positive, since for voters we will no longer be an either/or choice. I suspect that, this year, races for county commissioner may be a little tighter numerically.":

Xan Augerot, Benton County commissioner

0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News