WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a strain of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products. It is one of the fastest growing plants and was one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 10,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items including paper, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, health products and animal feed.

Although cannabis as a drug and industrial hemp both derive from the same species and contain the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), they are distinct strains with unique compositions and uses. Hemp has lower concentrations of THC and higher concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD), which decreases or eliminates its psychoactive effects. CBD has a wide range of medicinal uses.