A new generation of owners for Albany's South Pacific Auto Sales

The business already does much more than sell used cars. It has approximately 200 vehicles on the lot at any given time, including, E-Z-GO golf carts, RVs and more.

South Pacific Auto Sales also is one of the largest tire sellers in the mid-Willamette Valley, and its service department stays busy with customers from Albany, Lebanon and Corvallis, the owners said.

Through all of the business aspects, the family said they focus on customer service, whether that’s vehicle inspections before the sale or follow-up calls afterward.

The customer service is largely thanks to the 50 employees of the business. “We have so many of them that have been with us for so long. They’re really such a big part of this. So many of them have grown with Brady, Ali and myself,” Shank said.

Things have changed tremendously from three decades ago. The current showroom for the business at that time was a grocery store, and one of 22 locations for Russ’ Day N Nite markets. A friend wanted to rent space on the property and put about 10 cars for sale.

After about a year, the friend moved on to other interests, but the Sells continued selling cars there.