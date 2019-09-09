Jeff Samples made it a point to be the first one to ride the bus Sunday.
“I don’t even care where it’s going or what route it is. I just wanted to be the first one,” he said.
Samples said since 2014, when he moved to Corvallis, he’s pushed for the city to expand its bus service to Sundays.
“I’ve lived in cities that have Sunday bus routes before, so when I came to Corvallis it was a disappointment,” he said.
When the first bus of the morning showed up at the start of service, just before 10 a.m., Samples saw it was route one, which goes through campus and on Walnut Boulevard.
“I guess I’m going to Winco,” the grocery store on Walnut, he said and boarded.
The Corvallis Transit System officially started Sunday bus service this weekend with grant funding through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The start of Sunday service comes along with a batch of other changes to the system.
Samples, who said he primarily gets around by bus and bike, said he’s excited about all the changes and additions of service, particularly the addition of Sunday service.
“I don’t stay home and do nothing on Sundays,” he said.
Tim Bates, transit coordinator with the city of Corvallis, said the route changes have been in the works since April.
He said since he started with the system in 2007 people have been asking for Sunday bus service.
“It’s something people have waited a long time for and are really excited about,” he said.
He said the changes include modifications to routes 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8 along with the creation of new routes 9, 20 and 50. The changes also included the elimination of the system’s “C” routes.
Bates said the biggest logistical changes from the city’s perspective are in signage. City staff have removed, added, or changed nearly 140 signs over the last week. However, he said, new system maps have been developed and software changes have been made to the "Where's My Bus?" online service.
“There’s a lot involved,” he said.
Bates said 40 percent of the system’s riders are Oregon State University students, so implementing the changes early in September gives the system a couple of weeks to work out kinks before OSU starts its fall term.
He added that some of the changes include removing some stops so that the stops on the routes are more spaced out, which should help buses stay on schedule.
Bates said at this point he can't predict what ridership will be like on Sundays. However, he said, Sunday service isn't going away. He said the $3 million two-year grant that has funded the expansion comes from a state transit tax that will continue in perpetuity.
“This is meant to be an ongoing grant. It doesn’t need to be renewed.”
Mykal Hildebrand, driver supervisor for the system, said the expansion of service has required the hiring of nine new drivers, on top of the 24 drivers the system already had.
He said since April he’s been working to hire two new drivers at a time, and spending a couple of weeks getting them trained before moving on to a new pair of drivers. Training wrapped up Friday.
He said the new drivers had to learn both the new and old routes, because while they will be driving the new routes they needed to practice picking up passengers on the old routes.
Hildebrand added that the drivers for the system spent an off day, Sunday, Aug. 25, training on the new routes.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges on our end,” he said.” Fortunately we have a good group of drivers.”
Visit www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts for more information about the system’s new routes.