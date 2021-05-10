A look back at Gazette-Times photos from May 2001

Twenty years ago, the Corvallis Gazette-Times photographed Tom Petty at Gill Coliseum, a plane crash at the airport where two people walked away and a biologist checking out an osprey nest.

Other images included a retired teacher visiting Harding School, Dayle Ann Schrock, Benton County Fair and Rodeo Queen, showing off her cross cutting skills and a portrait of a Rutschman on the softball diamond years before the last name became synonymous with Beavers baseball.

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from May 2001. Next week we will feature photos from the same month by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0