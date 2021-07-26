 Skip to main content
A look back at Gazette-Times photos from July 2001
A look back at Gazette-Times photos from July 2001

Twenty years ago, July in Benton county included a wedding with fireworks, a visit to OSU campus by football legend Ray Guy and the Philomath Folic and Rodeo.

Other happenings included da Vinci days, the dedication of the St. Martin Russian Orthodox Church and one of our photographers even captured an image of two boys playing video games.  

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from July 2001. Next week we will feature photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

