A look back at Gazette-Times photos from August 2001

It was fair week this August 20 years ago in Benton Count. Photographers from the Gazette-Times covered children showing their animals, several of the acts and locals enjoying the festivities.

Elsewhere in the county girls gathered around a campfire after a day of equestrian at horse camp, volunteers cleaned up Bald Hill and we looked at preparing for the new school year at Harding School.

Today we feature Gazette-Times archive photos from August 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Albany Democrat-Herald.

More images can be found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0