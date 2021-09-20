A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from September 2001

Twenty years ago, September was a time of prayer, patriotism and above all coming together as a community.

Shortly after our photographers documented the opening of schools, a tragic accident on Interstate 5 took the lives of two law enforcement officers and a third critically injured would die as result of the accident last month, nearly 20 years after the event.

The bulk of the photos come from the first 13 days of the month. After covering the tragic crash on the freeway that claimed the lives of OSP Senior Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Officer Jason Hoerauf while injuring Trooper John Burright, we attended their funerals.

As an afternoon paper most events that happened after 10 a.m. were run in the following day's paper. The evening of Sept. 10 we put together a front page story with photos as well as a photo page for inside the paper on the Hoerauf funeral. That next morning a little over three hours before the press was to run we were scrapping that coverage, moving the Hoerauf coverage to our People page and rebuilt our front page with national coverage of the 9/11 attack.