 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from October 2001
0 Comments
alert

A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from October 2001

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago in October, photographers at the Democrat-Herald documented pumpkins arriving — some big, some small —  as well as post 9/11 events such as a blood drive. 

We were there to create images of high school sports events throughout the valley and we showed a grade school computer class using PowerPoint.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

Contact Photo Editor Mark Ylen at 541-812-6117

mark.ylen@lee.net

follow mark on social media on twitter @markylen

on Instagram @mark_ylen

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea marks 76th year of ruling party

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News