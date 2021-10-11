A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from October 2001

Twenty years ago in October, photographers at the Democrat-Herald documented pumpkins arriving — some big, some small — as well as post 9/11 events such as a blood drive.

We were there to create images of high school sports events throughout the valley and we showed a grade school computer class using PowerPoint.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.

