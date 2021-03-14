 Skip to main content
A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from March 2001

  Updated
Twenty years ago, Democrat-Herald photographers attended the Santiam Mountain Mud Festival, visited with Civil War reenactors in North Albany and photographed NBA legend Jerry Lucas as he spoke in Albany.   

That March the tall Douglas fir trees that towered in front of Fairmont School came down, dancers showed off their state routines at South Albany High school and a welding competition brought youth from throughout the valley to LBCC. 

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from March 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same month by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. 

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

