A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from June 2001

South Albany students Brian Ramsey, left, Nicole Purvis and sophomore Jessica Oswald, right, stand on a table and encourage protesters to head back to class after more than 100 mostly seniors walked out Friday June 1, 2001 in support of a senior who was suspended from school and might not have been allowed to walk during the graduation ceremony later in the week.
Amanda Coppi, left, Donni Wittekind and Maggie DeWall share a post-game moment with head coach Pat McKibben after winning Harrisburg's third straight 2A/1A state softball championship.
Ron Saxton kicked off his campaign for governor at West Albany High School.
Scott Hyde of Philomath works on setting up a spar pole at Timber-Linn Park for the Timber Carnival.
Kindergartner Nathan Durham is helped by his teacher Marlana Graham while speaking on what the flag means to him at Clover Ridge Elementary School.
Lyndsie Lemerande,9, of Lacomb, picks strawberries at Grandpa's Fresh Market in Cottonwood. Her family planed on having strawberry short cake and freezing the remaining berries.
Brenden Rogers walks down main Street dressed as a flower pot during the Pioneer Picnic Kiddie Parade in Brownsville.
Jasmine Hancock, 3, waves a flag while in the arms of her mother Tammy while Jasmine's brothers Jordan, 6, right and Austin, 8, join in the flag day celebration at American Motorcycle classics.
Alex Gardner uses a drip torch to practice starting a back fire.
MARK YLEN
As if history repeats itself, 20 years ago the Democrat-Herald staff covered a school protest. That time it was inside South Albany High School when more than 100 seniors protested the administration's decision to suspend a senior over a comment he had made days before he was to walk in graduation.
At that protest the school was locked down, police were called and a ketchup container was thrown in the direction of the principal. The principal said none of the protesters would be punished according to our June 2, 2001 article.
On a lighter note, the photo staff covered several parades, festivals and graduations. West Albany alumnus Ron Saxton returned to his alma mater to announce a run for Governor and Harrisburg High School took home its third consecutive state softball championship.
Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from June 2001. Last week we featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.
