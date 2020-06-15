A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from June 2000

×
Harrisburg's Maggie DeWall left and Central Linn's Katie Spencer embrace after the 2A state softball championship game, which Harrisburg won.
Two Valient Detectives who refused to be identified because of their undercover work, examine the contents of a fanny pack for alleged meth-making equipment in the parking lot of Coastal Farm.
Nine-year-old Maria Bubak, right, hands off a book to Becky Weygandt, 9, at the Carnegie Library in downtown Albany. Fifty third- and fourth-grade students from Central School helped move children's book from the main floor in the library to the basement.
Denver Marsh, 3, from Brownsville takes a pony ride at Pioneer Park
Jason Holley, 7, gives Al Sullivan a hand breaking ground with a backhoe during ceremonies held at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.
Brian Oare (left), Rob Koontz (middle) and Dave Weinberg clear loose bark from the spars pole before it was put up.
A firefighter on a ladder truck hoses a fire at Teledyne Wah Chang in Millersburg.
Zach Baldwin, 12, from Albany cools off in sprinkler at Takena Park.
June in Linn County 20 years ago included the Strawberry festival events, graduations and Central Linn facing off against Harrisburg in a state championship softball game.
This week we will feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in June 2000. Last week we did the same with the Gazette-Times.
A few other highlights from the Albany and surrounding areas included an image from meth cleanup during a time when mobile meth labs were a problem in the valley. We also covered a last day of school activities and the search for a young man who drowned in the South Santiam River.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection of images online is the sixth in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces are published on the second and third Monday of the month, with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict everyday life that we covered in 2000.
