 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from July 2001
0 Comments
alert

A look back at Democrat-Herald photos from July 2001

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty years ago, July fairs and festivals highlighted summer celebrations in Linn County. Many may remember the evening Timber Carnival parade that celebrated Independence Day and the famous Albany event. 

Other happenings included the Linn County Fair, River Rhythms and children cooling off in the Takena Park wading pool.   

Today we feature Democrat-Herald archive photos from July 2001. Last week featured photos from the same time period by staff at the Corvallis Gazette-Herald.

These historical pieces are published along with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays show significant events but also depict everyday life that we covered 20 years ago.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News